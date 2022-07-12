CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department said there is a “single presumptive monkeypox case” in Champaign County.

In a news release, officials said the case is in an a man who lives in Champaign County, but also recently traveled to Chicago. “Initial testing was completed Friday, July 8, 2022, at an IDPH laboratory, and confirmatory testing for monkeypox is pending at the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC). Based on initial epidemiologic characteristics and the positive orthopoxvirus result at IDPH, health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection.”

CUPHD is working with the CDC to identify people with whom the patient had contact while they were infectious.

Officials said the man infected did not require hospitalization and is isolating. They said they are in good condition.

“Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious viral illness, which belongs to the Orthopoxvirus family, and typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last two to four weeks. Monkeypox is typically endemic to parts of central and west Africa, and people can be exposed through bites or scratches from rodents and small mammals, preparing wild game, or having contact with an infected animal or possibly animal products,” said officials.