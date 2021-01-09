CUPHD fills appointments for upcoming vaccination clinics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced all appointments for their COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been filled.

Two vaccine clinics for people aged 75 years and older are being prepared for later this month. It’s part of a joint effort between Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department, OSF Healthcare, Christie Clinic, Promise Healthcare and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. It’s scheduled to take place January 12-14th.

CUPHD says due to overwhelming response, the appointments are filled. They will let the public know when the next clinic will take place.