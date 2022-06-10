CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Public Health District (CUPHD) recently announced that COVID-19 community level transmission in Champaign County is now high.

On May 20, CUPHD announced that Champaign County had a high community transmission rate for COVID-19. On June 3, it was changed to a medium level of transmission. It was changed back to the high transmission level on Thursday.

According to information on CUPHD website, people are advised to wear a mask indoors in public places.

Health officials also encourage people to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if there are any signs of COVID symptoms. They said additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illnesses.

For more information about the COVID-19 situation in Champaign County, click HERE.

