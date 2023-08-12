CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Congratulations are in order for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. The USDA is awarding its Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program.

After a long application process, they’re now one of four programs in the state to get the Gold Award this year.

Their education services as well as the trained breastfeeding experts and counselors played a role in the designation.

Jennifer Lotton, one of the program coordinators, said support like this helps the community in more ways than one.

“There are many challenges that may come up as people are pursuing their breastfeeding journeys,” she said. “That could be social challenges such as figuring out how to balance breastfeeding and going back to work or school, or physical challenges when someone is having difficulty breastfeeding in terms of finding a comfortable position, or maybe there’s some kind of medical situation they may have.”

She said not every WIC agency has a peer counseling program, and she’s proud that theirs can match a specialist with a family 24/7.

If you want to help the center out, the best way is through their supply drive.

You can drop supplies off at the Champaign or Rantoul WIC locations Mondays-Fridays, or visit this Amazon Wish List.