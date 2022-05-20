CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) announced Friday that COVID-19 community level transmission in Champaign County is now high.

Changes in the level of transmission are based on three indicators, which include new case rate per 100,000 population, percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population.

CUPHD strongly encourages people to follow the below recommendations:

• Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get boosted when eligible

• Get tested if you have symptoms

• If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions

