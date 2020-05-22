CUPHD announces 23 new COVID-19 cases

This image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County has crossed the 500-mark threshold of COVID-19 cases.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported Friday that 23 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the county, making the cumulative total 520 overall.

Of those 520 total cases, 301 are “recovered” and 212 are considered still active. The number of people hospitalized from contracting the virus has dropped to three people.

The Rantoul 61866 zip code area is still the area with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 137; Champaign’s 61820 and 61821 follow at 93 and 92, respectively, according to CUPHD data.