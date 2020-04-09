CUPHD adds milk dispensary to its services

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District say their site on Kenyon Road in Champaign is now home to Central Illinois’ first human milk dispensary.

The milk dispensary at CUPHD dispenses pasteurized donor human milk to families who would prefer to use screened, pasteurized donor human milk instead of cow’s milk-based formula when their health care provider recommends supplementation, officials said in a news release.

In 2016, Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes became fully operational and currently serves hospitals and families throughout Illinois and Wisconsin. The milk bank primarily serves premature babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, but they now offer donor milk to families at home when mothers have a low milk supply, are ill or on certain medications, or in cases of adoption or surrogacy.

“Rigorous safety protocols ensure that pasteurized donor human milk is safe when it’s provided from a milk bank accredited by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America. Donors are blood tested and thoroughly screened for diseases and the use of tobacco, alcohol, and medications,” says Summer Kelly, Executive Director of Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes. “Milk dispensed at CUPHD is pasteurized to eliminate viruses and bacteria. After pasteurization, the milk is tested once again for safety.”