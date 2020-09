CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department added 72 COVID-19 cases to the county’s total on Friday

According to CUPHD’s online database, there is now a total of 4,507 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County, including 20 deaths. Of those total cases, 363 are currently active. There are four county residents hospitalized with the virus.

There have been 4,124 people recover in Champaign County.