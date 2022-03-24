CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District addressed on Thursday the possibility that a new subvariant of COVID-19 has made its way to Champaign County.

Omicron subvariant BA.2, also referred to as “Stealth Omicron,” has become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the world, accounting for 75% of new cases. It’s also the most transmissible variant yet, and it’s fueling a surge in cases in China and the United Kingdom.

The original Omicron variant, now referred to as BA.1, first arrived in Champaign County in December and led to a massive surge in December and January. Now, county health officials are saying BA.2 may have arrived in the county as well. However, they said there is no reason to panic.

“I don’t think we should be super worried about it, but at the same time we should not assume that COVID is done,” said CUPHD epidemiologist Awais Vaid.

Vaid said that there has been a spike in positive cases recently because of people traveling.