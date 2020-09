CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Unrest between law enforcement and the people they serve to protect has sparked a conversation about police reform.

Monday night's community listening session was the first of a series hosted by the Champaign Police Department. The goal is to get input on how police can strengthen their relationship with the community. About a dozen people spoke to police and city council members by sharing their opinions on how police can better interact with people, serve more equitably, and why resources should be reallocated to pay for different people to respond to certain 911 calls.