CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department (CUPHD) reported a total of 4,691 COVID-19 cases throughout the county.

On their online COVID-19 database, CUPHD officials said there are currently 356 active cases in Champaign County. There are eight residents hospitalized with the virus.

This graphic shows the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department’s online COVID-19 database.

There have been 515,105 COVID-19 tests performed in Champaign County.