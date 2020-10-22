CUPHD: 322 new COVID-19 cases

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Thursday, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department (CUPHD) reported 322 new COVID-19 in the county.

In a news release, health department officials said those new cases were for the time period of October 15-21. In total, there have been 5,746 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County, including 28 COVID-related deaths.

Of those total cases, there have been 5,417 people recover in the county.

As of Thursday, there were 713,766 COVID-19 tests administered in Champaign County.