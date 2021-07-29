Cunningham Township continues to fight housing insecurity

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Cunningham Township is asking the City of Urbana for a special permit. It would allow them to continue their emergency housing program permanently on two properties along California Avenue near Vine Street.

“Housing is treated like a privilege, when it should be treated as a right. And in this community, for a long time we’ve lacked enough stable housing,” Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth said.

Cunningham Township’s emergency housing program was started during the early stages of the pandemic. It provides bridge housing for families with children, and people with disabilities.

Chynoweth said they started off by partnering with local hotels to give families a living space. However, as the community opened up, they’ve needed a permanent location to maintain that. So we purchased two properties close to downtown Urbana.

Those properties, 206 and 208 East California Avenue, have eight units in total, four of those have one bed while the other four have two. They’re situated right between Urbana schools and downtown.

“Kids who are going to school need access to the middle school and high school,” Chynoweth said. “Parents need access to public transportation and groceries, and this location is right by the township.”

The emergency housing program’s director, Jazmine Hernandez, talked with community members about the success the program has had so far.

“We’re now up to 30 families that have gotten housing through this program,” Hernandez said. “The average stay for most families is 40 days, although we’ve had families that have found other options quicker than that.”

She says families can stay for as long as 90 days while they search for new housing.