CUNNINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — Temperatures are warming up and some central Illinois leaders want to make sure their community is taken care of.

In a social media post, officials said they are requesting help in several ways. The first is through the Angel Donor Fund. They stated the fund “has been working overtime trying to keep folks in need from having their power shut off, but we don’t be able to keep up this pace without some serious help.” So, you can help by donating money. You can do that online.

They are also collecting toiletries. “Even hotel shampoos and conditioners would be much appreciated,” said officials.