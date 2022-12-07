URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Cunningham Children’s Home will host its third annual drive-thru Luminaries of Hope and live nativity on its campus in Urbana.

Hundreds of luminaries will be lit up on Dec. 9-10 at 6–8 p.m., including 807 Luminaries of Hope. These represent each of the youth, adults, and families the agency served this year through its residential, educational, and community-based services.

There will also be a live nativity on site, a representation of the Bethlehem manger scene which portrays the birth of baby Jesus.

“This event is so special on so many levels,” said Ginger Mills, Director of Advancement. “It is peaceful and beautiful, and we could all use a couple of hours of that, but it has great meaning as well.”

Luminaries of Hope also celebrate and honor Judge Joseph and Mary Cunningham, who have provided a safe and nurturing environment for children in need. They are the reason Cunningham Children’s Home has existed for more than 127 years, helping so many in need.

The public can purchase a luminary for $10 in honor or memory of someone special, to be included along the drive. More information can be found here.