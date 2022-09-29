URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Cunningham Children’s Home will host its second annual Be a Hero 5K on Saturday.

The race is open to runners and walkers of all skill levels. Proceeds from the 5K will benefit the 807 youth and families Cunningham serves each year.

“We had such a great time last year, we thought we do it again!” said Ginger Mills, who serves as the Director of Advancement at Cunningham. “Anytime we can engage our community, it’s a good thing because we love to share our mission and meet new people.”

Participants who earn “Superhero” status by fundraising at least $100 will be given a special superhero cape they can choose to wear during the race.

“This event is perfect for friends and families,” Mills said. “It’s an opportunity for them to enjoy time together.”

The race starts at 9 A.M. at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana on Saturday.

Race registration for the 5K costs $25. More information can be found here.