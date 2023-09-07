CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District came up with a unique way to get an important message across: upgrading one of their buses with a new look.

They call it the “inclusion bus.” The goal is to welcome the community and showcase the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The new bus wrap is designed to grab the public’s attention.

“Because you know, we’re like a moving billboard,” Bus Operator Toana Penn said. “It’s for everyone. If you see your picture on this bus, that means you’re part of the bus. We want you to ride with us no matter what.”

University of Illinois students have already responded with positive feedback.

“It’s really nice to know that people acknowledge you,” Adi Eyakanhnie said. “Being an international student, I dearly miss my home. I miss my people there. But seeing someone who is there for us — even the bus, it’s portraying, you know, diversity and inclusion and all that. It feels really nice.”

It is a way to educate and connect with the people that live in the area.

“We want to include you in the process of being welcoming to our community,” Penn said.

The inclusion bus hit the streets in mid-August and will run until the end of the year. CUMTD plans to continue creating different wraps for their buses. The next project will focus on Black History Month.