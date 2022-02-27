CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The State of Illinois may be lifting its indoor mask mandate on Monday, but federal mandates still require masking on public transportation and on the property of public transportation districts.

Because the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is administered by the Transportation Security Administration, it falls under federal jurisdiction and is subject to federal mandates.

People riding on fixed-route buses or on-demand vans, waiting at bus shelters or Illinois Terminal or visiting other CUMTD facilities must continue to wear a mask while doing so. This requirement applies to everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination or immunity status.

Masks will be provided to anyone who does not have one.