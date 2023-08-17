CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students in Champaign-Urbana can expect a smoother ride to and from school with the implementation of new safety features on the busses.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) said they take every precaution possible to make sure their riders are safe, especially when students are riding. Cameras on buses and at bus stops help them to keep a watchful eye. Supervisors also ride the buses to make sure students get to their final destination.

“If a student is confused during that first week or two, and they don’t know what bus to get on and there still not quite sure, we ask parents to tell their child to look for someone with the MTD logo on their shirt,” said Autumn Soliman, MTD Marketing Manager. “Usually, it will be a yellow vest or a polo or a jacket or something like that. But we have those supervisors onsite to make sure that everybody gets on the bus they need to and gets where they need to.”

Soliman said buses will wait for students for as long as necessary before it leaves. In the event that a bus does leave, the driver will either return or find another bus to pick the student up.