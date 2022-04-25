CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District was one of 10 transit agencies recognized by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration for its exemplary efforts on Friday.

USDOT acknowledged the efforts of those 10 agencies to combat climate change through its Sustainable Transit for a Healthy Planet initiative.

CUMTD won the award for “Most Innovative,” and was specifically recognized for its climate action strategy, which includes generating hydrogen for hydrogen fuel-cell buses from their own solar panels.

“By helping people efficiently and affordably get where they need to go, public transit plays a key role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “We’re delighted to honor these ten public transit agencies leading the charge to protect our communities against climate change.”