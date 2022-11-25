Arcola, Ill. (WCIA) — When you walk in to Panaderia Saldivar, the smell of Mexican sweet bread, or pan dulce, hits you immediately.

“People just got to know what we were doing and started liking what we were selling,” explains owner Sandra Saldivar.

The Saldivars have been baking for the Arcola community for the past ten years, but high demand meant the need for a brick and mortar business.

After more than a year of planning and preparation, it has finally come to life.

“This is a lot of work, too, but I enjoy doing this,” says Sandra.

Plus, she says it is a bit easier when you have a close-knit team to help things run smoothly.



“The family part is what I love about it,” says Sandra’s son, Diego.

He is the eldest of his siblings and helps run the business.

“My husband is my baker. I do the cake decorating and a lot of the decorating for the pastries,” says Sandra. “But the most popular is the concha.”

That is a sweet bread roll. The concha gets its name from its striped, seashell shape.

“I think the tradition of Mexican bread is something special. Not a lot of people get to see that,” says Diego.

Now, they are hoping people from all over central Illinois will come to town to learn what it’s all about.

“I think Arcola is starting to grow like we need it. I’m sure the whole community is going to love it,” says Mayor Jesus Garza.

It did not too long to prove that. The doors opened at 6AM on Wednesday to a line of people waiting outside.

“Within the first five minutes, a lot of stuff was selling quick,” says Diego. “I did not expect that many customers.”

The Saldivars say they hope the success of day one continues. And at this rate, anything is possible in the future.

“As we get to grow and make it bigger, why not another one?” says Sandra