Culture Connection: Hanukkah ‘Share the Light’ campaign

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hanukkah has a new look across Champaign-Urbana this year. The Jewish celebration started Sunday evening.

The sun may set sooner during the winter months, but the holiday season can help brighten spirits.

“Hanukkah is really a holiday about light,” says Illini Chabad Executive Director Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel.

Both metaphorically and literally. The eight candles on the menorah are a nod to the story of Hanukkah. The word itself means “dedication” in Hebrew.

More than 2,000 years ago, the Jews rededicated the temple in Jerusalem after the Syrian Greeks tried forcing them to assimilate to Greek culture, but the Maccabees revolted.

“A group of people said no,” says Rabbi Tiechtel. “We have a right to be who we are. Religious freedom. The same conversations we have today were happening back then.”

The Jewish people lit the menorah in celebration. There was only enough olive oil to burn for one night, but it stayed lit for eight nights.

“Because of the miracle of oil, we eat oily food,” says Rabbi Tiechtel. “People came over from eastern Europe and started to bring potato pancakes, latkes. You’ll see those a lot popping up in the supermarkets.”

Other popular holiday traditions include the dreidel game. Winner takes home chocolate coins.

“There are four letters on the dreidel. [They] stand for, ‘A great miracle happened there’,” explains Rabbi Tiechtel. “If you go to Israel, it says, ‘A great miracle happened here.'”

In addition to tradition, Illini Chabad is doing something new this Hanukkah. Rabbi Tiechtel worked with Champaign and Urbana city leaders to launch the “Share the Light” campaign.

If you drive around town, you can find giant menorahs and billboards sharing the message of Hanukkah. Rabbi Tiechtel says the campaign aims to spread positivity in times of covid and a rise in antisemitism.

“When there’s a tragedy or challenging situation that comes in our world, you can find people flooding the streets to demonstrate, to share their voice and be heard,” he says. “But how often are we proactively doing these things?”

Rabbi Tiechtel says being proactive instead of reactive is the key.

“It’s simply giving hope for that little 3-year-old that’s sitting in the back seat of their parent’s car driving down Neil Street and seeing a billboard that says, ‘Celebrate life celebrate hope, and celebrate Hanukkah,’ and being proud of who you are.”

Rabbi Tiechtel has a challenge for you. Can you find all of the giant menorahs before they disappear in four weeks? Hint: there are 14 of them.

They are as south as Willard Airport, as north as Marketplace Mall, as east as Urbana City Hall, and as west as downtown Champaign.