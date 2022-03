URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Japanese holiday Hinamatsuri, or Girls’ Day, falls on March 3rd every year.

It’s where parents pray for the prosperity and happiness of their daughters.

A doll display plays a significant role in the holiday.

The U of I’s Japan House house has at-home kits available for families wanting to make their own.

If you would like to learn more about Hinamatsuri, be sure to watch the WCIA Morning Show on Thursday for this week’s Culture Connection report.