CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — The holiday season is fast approaching, but for some, it’s already in full swing.

More than a billion people are celebrating Diwali this week.

It is a major holiday celebrated across several religion such as Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism, and Hinduism.

Diwali is important to people all over the world, including many in central Illinois.

Several groups on the U of I campus are holding Diwali events this week.