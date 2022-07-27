ARCOLA, Il. (WCIA) — Arcola made national headlines after voters elected the city’s first Latino mayor last year. Now, Mayor Jesus Garza is making history again.

He has been named to the Carnegie Corporation of New York’s 2022 list of Great Immigrants.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve known him and his family,” says longtime Arcola resident Estela Betancourt.

For Mayor Garza, there is no place like home. And home is Arcola. 3,000 people live in the small city, and about 40% are Hispanic.

Like his father, Mayor Garza moved from Mexico to Arcola as a young man to work in a factory. He eventually opened his own family business, an auto repair shop called 3 J’s Transmission.

Then, he took a leap of faith into the mayor’s office in April of 2021 without any prior experience in politics.

A city, where the majority of people voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, elected a Mexican immigrant to be their local leader.

“As a Mexican, I am very proud and I am very happy that he’s gotten this far. He deserves it,” explains Betancourt.

And mayor Garza is making people proud once again.

Every Fourth of July, the Carnegie Corporation honors their Scottish immigrant founder, Andrew Carnegie, by recognizing an extraordinary group of immigrants from across the country who are naturalized U.S. citizens.

Photo courtesy of Carnegie Corporation of New York

“I feel super good about this. This is so emotional. If I keep talking about it, I’m going to struggle [to talk],” says Mayor Jesus Garza.

This year, mayor Garza is one of 34 on that national list.

“It is not very common to come to this country and give Latinos the opportunity because we always have that limit, but for him it was not [the case]. I am very happy for him and proud to be Mexican,” says Betancourt.

Mayor Garza has checked quite a few things off his list during his time in office thus far.

Most recently, he brought the Mexican consulate, an official branch of the Mexican government that operates in the U.S. and other countries, right to Arcola.

It helps people with important documents like birth certificates, passports, and Mexican ID cards.

“We work many hours, and it’s difficult to go all the way to Chicago,” explains Betancourt.

That is where the only consulate office in Illinois is located.

“Look at the gas prices right now,” adds Mayor Garza.

People from all over central Illinois and even Indiana made the trip to Arcola to take advantage of the consulate being closer to home for a week.

Mayor Garza has also worked closely with Comptroller Susan Mendoza and Ameren to install more street lights throughout Arcola to improve safety.

“Right now, we got about 80 to 100 new lights in town, and we are expecting to put another 100 to 200 [more] lights,” explains Garza.

But the Mayor’s work is not done. Garza says he is always thinking of ways to help the city live up to it’s slogan: Amazing Arcola.

“I’m going to keep working hard for that and I want to keep working for my family,” says Garza. “As long as I stay here, I’m going to stay that way.”