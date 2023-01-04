ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — For those who celebrate, Christmas, of course, marks the birth of Jesus, but the story does not stop there.

The twelve days of Christmas ends with Three Kings Day, or the Epiphany.

At Mexican bakery Panaderia Saldivar in Arcola, owners Sandra and Abued are getting ready for the big day.

“It’s very religious, traditional, and has this history behind it,” explains Sandra.

It is when the three Wise Men first saw baby Jesus, bringing him gifts.

The religious holiday is celebrated across the world, including many Latin American countries.

Abued, who does the baking, says you cannot have a proper party for this holiday without the Rosca De Reyes, or King’s King.

The base is simple: flour, sugar, salt, eggs, butter, orange zest, milk, and a ‘house secret.”

“We let the dough rest, then we shape it,” says Abued.

It is like muscle memory for him. Abued is making hundreds of roscas this week.

Rosca means wreath, and Sandra says it represents the circular shape of the kings’ crowns.

The toppings include fruits, walnuts, and figs, representing the jewels of the crowns.

There is one final touch after it comes out of the oven — a special piece of plastic that goes inside through the bottom of the rosca.

Here is where the fun part comes. At the gathering, each person takes a turn cutting their own piece. The goal is to get the lucky slice with the baby Jesus figurine.

So what does in mean if you find Him?

“You become the madrina or padrino, which is the godmother or godfather,” explains Sandra. “Then, you have a party February 2nd with tamales.”

That day marks Día de la Candelaria, or Candlemas.

The Saldivars say Three Kings Day is a tradition they grew up with, and getting to make the Rosca de Reyes for other families makes it that much sweeter.