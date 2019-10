URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center had its grand opening today. They held a ribbon cutting for the new building located at Nevada and Mathews on campus.

It’s been in the works for two years, but the building is finally ready to go. The program started in the fall of 1969 in response to calls from African American students. The former Afro-American program at Illinois was rededicated in 2004 to honor the late Bruce D. Nesbitt, the longest serving director.