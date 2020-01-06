Cultural celebration

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Christmas has come and gone, but a holiday tradition continued today at the Urbana Free Library. A group there celebrated a Brazilian festival called Folia De Reis. It recognizes the three kings arriving arriving after Christmas. There was dancing, music, and crafts.

Organizers say it’s a chance to learn more about other cultures. This is the first time the library has hosted this event. A Brazialian journalist and musician helped the organizers learn about and plan the celebration.