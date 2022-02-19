MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Small-business owners are supporting each other at a women’s winter retreat this weekend.

Laura Edwards started Cultivate Illinois four years ago as a subscription service. She’d send out boxes of products from women-owned small businesses around Central Illinois.

Now, she hosts an annual retreat for around a hundred women at the Allerton mansion. There’s speakers, exercise classes and activities to build relationships with each other.

Edwards said she likes to keep it intimate. That way, they feel comfortable sharing and asking questions.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, there was lots of support around small businesses and it started to wane a little bit,” Edwards said. “So I’m extra excited about this retreat this year to re-ignite that fire.”

Cultivate Illinois is expanding beyond just central Illinois. But Edwards says this place is close to her heart. Planning for next year’s retreat will begin as soon as this one’s over.