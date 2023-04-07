CHICAGO — Early in the 2023 season, the Cubs are doing something no other MLB team has done before.

The Cubs have announced a partnership with Mynd Drinks, making them the first CBD partner of an MLB team. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/elrcR1oGNn — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 7, 2023

On Friday, the club announced that Chicago-based Mynd Drinks will be their official CBD partner, becoming the first in the league to do so. As part of the deal, the company will have on-field signage on the baselines along with a few in-game features at Wrigley Field.

Mynd Drinks will also have international marketing rights for the Cubs-Cardinals series in London on June 24 and 25. This comes after the MLB signed its own CBD partnership deal in October 2022 with Charlotte’s Web.

To announce the partnership, the Cubs posted a meditation video on their social media channels featuring the sounds of Wrigley Field that was narrated by radio play-by-play announcer Pat Hughes.

“When MLB opened the CBD category for its clubs, it allowed us to explore new partnership opportunities and offerings,” said Cubs VP of corporate partnerships Alex Seyferth in a statement. “We’re proud to be the first club to partner with a CBD company, but what was more important to us was making sure that the brand was the right fit. MYND DRINKS is a Chicago-based company that promotes overall wellness and helps ease the stressors of everyday life, just like a Friday 1:20 game at Wrigley Field.”

Mynd Drinks sells hemp-infused beverages that are completely plant-based “that help people relax, refresh and recover.” In order for them to partner with the team, they had to receive the NSF Certified for Sport designation, which they did before joining forces with the Cubs.