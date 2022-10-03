CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana area Pride Fest wrapped up the weekend’s festivities with a concert from Grammy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge.

People were excited to hear Etheridge perform at the Virginia Theatre. One woman said it was her first big event since the start of the pandemic.

Lines for the concert wrapped around the block. The Pride Fest director said she was excited for the concert but sad to see festivities end for this year’s event.

She said it was a huge turnout this year and even bigger than last year.