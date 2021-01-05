CU Petal Programs creates free, beautiful bouquets for community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A florist in Champaign has a creative way to use her leftover flowers, one bouquet.

Andrea Hunt-Sheldon owns A. Hunt Design and started the CU Petal Program. Instead of tossing extra flowers, she’s using them to create beautiful bouquets.

She delivers them to people in hospitals or nursing homes. And before the pandemic, she used to drop them off at homes or even leave them around Champaign-Urbana.

She says it’s a way to remind people they have not been forgotten.

“I know it’s hard for families to stay in touch as much as they would like, so this is just a way – an extra little thing to help families out to stay in touch with their loved ones and keep them in your thoughts,” says Hunt-Sheldon.

She has been doing this since 2012 and plans to continue this program for as long as she can.

Anyone is welcome to get involved. You can help to donate flowers, empty vases, or money.

A. Hunt Design is also organizing ‘Give Days’ at her studio. Parents can come with their kids and leave with flowers to give away. She says she loves to teach kids the basics of floral design.