CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — CU One to One Mentoring and the Unit 4 School District are celebrating National Mentoring Month with several local events that will offer mentorship connections.

CU One to One said 511 Champaign-Urbana public school students currently have mentors, but more are needed.

According to research from Mentor, a national mentor organization, 74% of mentees said their mentor contributed significantly to their success later in life, 69% said their mentor helped improve their education and 58% said their mentor supported their mental health.

Gen Z youths experience unprecedented mental health challenges, and express a need for companionship while navigating those struggles.

If you are interested in guiding youth in the Champaign-Urbana community, here is a timeline of events:

Mentor Breakfast

Jan. 18 from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m.

Stone Creek Church (2502 South Race Street, Urbana)

A light breakfast will be served to both current and interested mentors while Dr. Ed Fitch gives a presentation on “Communication and Emotional First Aid.”

Thank Your Mentor Day

January 25

Several local businesses are hosting giveaways for mentors, where Mentor Benefit Cards are valid all day: Art Mart, Body n’ Sole, Enchantment Ally, Golden Weather Goods, Hacienda Agave, The Idea Store, Siam Terrace, Smith Burger Food Truck, Ten Thousand Villages and Walnut Street Tea Co.

Connect 4 Mentoring

Jan. 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Upstairs at Harvest Market in Farmhouse Restaurant (2029 South Neil Street, Champaign)

Mentor Coordinators and mentors will answer questions about mentoring at this social, featuring a Connect 4 challenge.

New Mentor Recruitment

Champaign Mellon Building (703 South New Street, Champaign) Jan. 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Urbana Middle School (1201 South Vine Street, Urbana) Feb. 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.



To sign up for New Mentor training, contact Lauren Smith via email at smithla@u4sd.org.