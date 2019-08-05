CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Maybe you can’t get away to an exotic place this summer…but quite a few people cruised into their Saturday night by spending time in the “Prairibbean.”

The Annual CU in the Prairibbean event features island vibes and the music of Jimmy Buffett.

However, this party isn’t just a chance to get wasted away in Margaritaville.

The event is a large fundraiser for the Developmental Services Center in Champaign.

“Our purpose this year is for DSC in Champaign, we give back to our community, we throw these big parties, and we have a silent auction and we have lots and lots of bands and lots of exciting fun times.” Julie Skinner

Last year, the DSC raised about $39,000.

The organization says it will be a while before they know how much money was raised this year, but Saturday’s event was a huge success.