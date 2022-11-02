CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An inaugural international film festival was held at the Spurlock Museum of World Cultures on Oct. 29.

At only 16 years old, Max Libman of Champaign, organized the C-U International Film Festival.

“This is the first year, and we are hoping to create this as an annual event here in the community, growing year after year,” said founder Max Libman.

The international film festival showcased eight short films from all over the world including, Germany, Iran, India, the United Kingdom, and Pakistan. The winning directors received awards.

The event aims to educate, entertain, and inspire young artists in the Champaign-Urbana area. Libman hopes the festival becomes an annual event and that all ages will get involved.