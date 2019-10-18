CU Fresh Start offers second chance

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization is trying to get people who were once involved with gun violence on the right path.

Thursday night were call-ins for the CU Fresh Start program. It was the organization’s sixth one over the last three years.

Police and community representatives met with those who have a gun-related history, and offered them help to change their lives. 19 men showed up. They were encouraged to make a choice: put down the guns and lead a better life, or end up dead or going to prison.

Champaign’s mayor said they really do care about what happens to those who come through the program.

“For me, one of the more emotional moments was watching State’s Attorney Reitz take the time to individually address each of the young men and respect them in that way,” said Deborah Feinen, Champaign Mayor. “That stands out to me as something that was incredibly important and maybe a catalyst to understand how much their lives mean to us.”

