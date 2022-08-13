CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days.

Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White said they “came back strong” after the pandemic.

“We were nervous just because of the pandemic and a lot of the stuff, people are scared to come out, fellowship and do things but I think we showed out in numbers and I think it’s a great time. We have perfect weather – I don’t think we could have asked for better weather,” White said.

He said it’s great to bring people together in a positive setting, and he saw smiles on everyone’s faces Saturday.