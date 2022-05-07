SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – One Champaign County nonprofit wants to help people with autism feel welcome in the community. They celebrated Saturday with their eleventh annual walk and resource fair at the Savoy Recreation Center.

CU Autism Network says a core part of their mission is spreading awareness and acceptance of autism. But, they say it’s also important to provide people on the spectrum with resources, support, education and more. That’s what Saturday was all about.

“It’s an opportunity for people in our community to get to know others with autism, people in our autism community to see the resources we have available… and it just provides a safe and sensory-friendly space for our kiddos and adults on the spectrum,” Vice President Julie Duvall said.

More than 30 different organizations came out to the resource fair. They say they want to bring people together in a non-judgmental way, so they host several events throughout the year to do that. The next will be a tailgate fundraiser in the fall.