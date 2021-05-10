CU At Home Shelters to temporarily close

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–CU at home is temporarily shutting down some services due to understaffing. They plan on being closed for five weeks.

CU at Home’s director Rob Dalhaus said for the last few months, staff have been working day and night to keep the shelter open. But without more support, it’s become difficult to keep operating safely.



“If we’re not operating as safe an environment as possible, then we really need to take a hard look at that, and that’s some of what we’re doing,” Dalhaus said. “It’s something we take very seriously. We take the safety of the people we serve very seriously and we take the safety of our staff very seriously.”

Starting Wednesday, the Men’s shelter and Austin’s place will close. So will the daytime drop-in center, the Phoenix. This means many people who are homeless in Champaign-Urbana will have to find new shelter. Dalhaus said for now, the major focus is going to be finding those people alternative places to stay.



“Whether it’s other shelters, treatment centers, family and friends, figuring out where a person’s at in the process of getting a housing voucher,” Dalhaus said.

The shelter is tentatively planning to reopen its doors on June 14th. People enrolled in the “Shelter to Housing Voucher Program” will not be affected by these closings.