CU at Home: One Winter Night a “Huge Success”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite major snowfall and subzero temperatures, C-U at Home said its its 11th annual One Winter Night event was a “huge success.”

Approximately 150 people braved the cold to spend Friday night in a cardboard box, which was more people than last year. Participants were spread out across downtown Champaign, the University of Illinois Quad, Farmer City and Mahomet.

While keeping attention on the event and its participants, C-U at Home also focused on serving clients who don’t have an address and who take part in One Winter Night every night.

“We were putting extra effort into focusing on safety for our event participants but also for those we serve in our shelter. We have been seeing between 70 and 75 men and women combined in our shelters and with the cold temps, we reconfigured some space in our building to account for a potential increase in need” said Rob Dalhaus, Community Outreach and Development Director. “Add those numbers to our extended hours for ‘emergency warming’ protocols, we are interacting with our friends 24 hours a day sporadically for the past two to three weeks. Those can certainly be long days for our staff but it’s what we have to do to ensure our friends are safe and warm when the weather is most harsh.”

C-U at Home raised approximately $365,000 from One Winter Night, or 73 percent of its fundraising goal of $500,000. The organization will turn to the community to raise the remaining $135,000.

“We know that due to the weather last week, many members of our community did not have the opportunity to give, to engage with us leading up to OWN and the night of the event, and invest in the lifesaving work we do,” Dalhaus said. “Now more than ever, as we rely on our ‘community funded’ model, we ask for continued community support as we strive to reach this lofty goal and be set up to provide sustainable services throughout 2022 and beyond.”

An upcoming opportunity for community support is a donation drive-thru station that will be set up in the backlot of WCIA’s studios on South Randolph Street. The donation station will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. The first 150 people to donate with a gift of $100 or more will receive an official One Winter Night scarf.

People unable to make it to the donation station on Thursday can donate online.