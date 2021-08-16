CU at Home at full capacity – opens overnight shelter

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — CU at Home is now back open to full capacity.

The building is offering 48 beds to people for overnight stays. They had complications around may with overnight guests due to fewer staff members, but they’ve taken this time to improve beds and some of their policies. Organizers say they’re just happy to be fully open again.

“We have had a few people at the shelters, but at a much reduced capacity. So to be able to be back, open for full operations is exciting. We’re excited about the men and women that are going to be coming back in our doors,” Rob Dalhaus, Community Outreach and Development Director, said.

He said with the colder weather later this year, he’s happy to be back at full capacity.