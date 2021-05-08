CU Activists join Nationwide ‘Votercade’ Demonstration

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Local activists in Champaign led their very own ‘Votercade’ throughout Champaign-Urbana Saturday afternoon.

The Votercades are a nationwide response to a wave of states tightening voter restrictions. It’s part of an attempt to get congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Organizers said it’s important for everyday people to continue fighting for the right to vote.

“People died to be able to vote,” Jaye Covert said. “I think all of us as Americans, we all have an opinion and should express our voice, which is through the vote. That’s our power.”

Both local rides ended at Lincoln Square with a celebration and speeches by Champaign and Urbana’s Mayors, local NAACP president Minnie Pearson and Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons.