CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Everyone needs someone to look up to and have a mentor.

One local program is helping connect students to mentors at a young age to do exactly that.

CU 1-to-1 mentoring is a multi-district program. Matching adults to students who need mentoring in Champaign and Urbana.

After the pandemic and the closing of in-person schools, they lost hundreds of mentors. Now, they’re hoping to add to their list of helpers.

