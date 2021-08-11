Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center adjusts hours due to staffing shortages

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center in Urbana is adjusting hours because of a staffing shortage.

The center is closed for open swim for certain days now through labor day.

However, lap swimmers and outdoor water fitness classes will still be open.

It will also be closing some features depending on the day because of a lack of lifeguards.

“Something that every employer is having to go through at the moment,” said Mark Schlutz, the spokesperson for the aquatic center. “Yes, we’re having staffing shortages on those days, which is why we’ll have to make those adjustments.”

You can apply for jobs with the aquatic center.

Click here for more information about that and the changes.