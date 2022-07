URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center said they are making some changes to help their lifeguards during high temperatures on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, officials stated the pool will be cleared out for 15 minutes throughout the day. This will allow lifeguards, “time to adjust, and cool off during these hot temperatures.”

The times of these “safety checks” Tuesday will be at 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.