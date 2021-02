SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters are packing up after being called out to an early morning house fire Wednesday.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at English and Lawrence streets.

Crews say they found fire on the top two floors of the home.

They add the fire has been put out and firefighters are getting ready to clear the scene.

Firefighters ask that you avoid the area.

All photos are provided by Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37