Cruise ship prices drop after travel restrictions

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) Travel agents said the cost of cruise ship vacations in the Caribbean have decreased in the wake of new travel restrictions.

The Trump Administration announced U.S. cruise lines can no longer go to Cuba in June, forcing cruise ships to re-route previously-planned trips to Cuba. Brad Martin, with Anytime Anywhere Journeys, said cruise lines are having trouble filling trips to other islands.

“All these cruise lines have had to take Cuba off,” Martin said. “People have canceled because they wanted Cuba and there’s some good values out there because of that.”

Martin said he’s seen cruises going for less than $50 per night in an attempt to bring in more passengers.