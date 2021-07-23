Crowds gather at fair to watch the Beach Boys

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a night that’s been in the works for two years. The Beach Boys were set to take the stage at the Champaign County Fair last year, but Covid canceled the concert. Now, they’re back and security expected a crowd of around 4,000 people.

“This will be the fifth Beach Boys concert I’ve seen so I’m a real big Beach Boys fan,” Michael Humphrey said.

You might have been able to hear those good vibrations because the Beach Boys are in Urbana.

“I’m so excited. They’re legendary. Who would’ve thought they’d be in Champaign County? And we’ve all just been looking forward to this for so long so I’m super excited,” Erica Johnson, Miss Champaign County, said.

Last year, the pandemic canceled the Champaign County Fair and the Beach Boys concert, but now, crowds poured into the fairgrounds to see them play.

“I’m glad they were able to get them back. I was afraid they might not and we were going to miss an opportunity so I’m glad they came back,” Gloria Humphrey said.

For Michael and Gloria Humphrey, this concert brings back some heartwarming memories for them.

“43 years ago when my husband and I went to our first concert it was the beach boys so we decided to do a little reminiscing and come back tonight,” Gloria Humphrey said.

“We went to the state fair and saw them down there for the first time and that was a great concert and its been 43 years and my love is still there,” Michael Humphrey said.

The Lauer’s are also celebrating the Beach Boys finally arriving to Champaign County.

“Very excited we waited a year for this and it was his birthday present last year and it’s his birthday present this year,” Denise Lauer said.

People of all ages were excited to see the performance.

“I’m really excited to show the Beach Boys because we get to introduce them and we get to meet them and its going to be really fun,” Madison Huls, Little Miss Champaign County Fair, said.

The Humphrey’s were also excited to take a trip down memory lane.

“This is just as good as it was 43 years ago,” Michael Humphrey said.

Gates open at 10:00 a.m. this weekend. For a full look at the schedule, go to the link below.

http://www.champaigncountyfair.cc/fair-schedule.html