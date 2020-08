CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation said part of Prospect Avenue will be closed starting August 24.

In a news release, officials stated Prospect will be closed between Maple and Vine Streets. “The closure is necessary for the Canadian National Railway to replace its crossing.” The closure is expected to last 7-10 days.

A detour will be marked. Drivers are asked to expect delays and pay attention to work zone signs and conditions.