Crossing Healthcare to receive more vaccines through state program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Crossing Healthcare in Decatur will be receiving more vaccines to administer to people in Macon County.

The additional doses come as a part of a new program from the state designed to help get the vaccine to underserved communities.

These vaccines will be made available to anybody who lives in Macon County.

Crossing Healthcare joined a list of community leaders and public officials in asking the state to establish a mass vaccination site in Macon County that anybody from around the state could come to, but they have not heard back from the Governor’s office on that particular request.