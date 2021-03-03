Crossing Healthcare to receive more vaccines through state program

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Crossing Healthcare in Decatur will be receiving more vaccines to administer to people in Macon County.

The additional doses come as a part of a new program from the state designed to help get the vaccine to underserved communities.

These vaccines will be made available to anybody who lives in Macon County.

Crossing Healthcare joined a list of community leaders and public officials in asking the state to establish a mass vaccination site in Macon County that anybody from around the state could come to, but they have not heard back from the Governor’s office on that particular request.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story